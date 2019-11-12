Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.20 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asanko Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Asanko Gold stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. Asanko Gold has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

In other news, insider Campbell Christopher acquired 40,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,779.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Asanko Gold by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,802,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 809,259 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Asanko Gold by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 20,626,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after buying an additional 903,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Asanko Gold by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 93,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Asanko Gold by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 803,716 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its stake in Asanko Gold by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 24,578,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 4,704,909 shares during the period.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

