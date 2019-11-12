Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asanko Gold Inc. is a gold producer with its flagship asset, the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. Asanko Gold Inc., formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AKG. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AKG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 484,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,118. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Asanko Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

In other news, insider Campbell Christopher purchased 41,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,380.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 22,685,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 883,413 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Asanko Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93,051 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC lifted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 24,578,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,909 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,716 shares during the period.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

