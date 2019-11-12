Aryacoin Price Tops $0.0021 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $174,095.00 and $540.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000549 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001553 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin's total supply is 200,295,171 coins and its circulating supply is 81,995,190 coins. Aryacoin's official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

