Argus Lowers Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $75.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Argus from $81.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE EIX opened at $66.31 on Monday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,725,000 after buying an additional 4,625,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,644,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,199,000 after buying an additional 44,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,013,000 after buying an additional 2,059,350 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,504,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,833,000 after buying an additional 966,848 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,304,000 after buying an additional 794,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

