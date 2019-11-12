Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $17.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RCUS. ValuEngine upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 404,432 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,488,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 498,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 26,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 1,180.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.
