ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Plans $0.30 Dividend

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE ABR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. 1,998,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,478. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hall Anthony 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. Also, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 4,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $55,437.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

