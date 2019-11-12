Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on November 29th

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE AIT opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $856,856.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,910.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

