Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Medical in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMEH. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $558.96 million, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -1.03. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $23.32.

In other Apollo Medical news, Director Michael F. Eng acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Sim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Insiders purchased a total of 36,200 shares of company stock worth $583,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 102,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.