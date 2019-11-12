Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BT Group – CLASS A (LON: BT.A):

11/8/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 205 ($2.68). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

10/28/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/25/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

10/25/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie.

10/16/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/30/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.87). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 192.98 ($2.52) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 193.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.01. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51).

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Philip Jansen bought 584,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £998,640 ($1,304,900.04).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

