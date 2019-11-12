Analysts Set MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) PT at $36.33

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,865,878.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $8,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MYR Group by 94.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 34,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,146. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $580.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.92. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.87 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

