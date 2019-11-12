Analysts Set CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target at $20.91

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTMX. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,560. The company has a market cap of $281.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.05%. Research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

