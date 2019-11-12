Analysts Expect Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $73.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlesex Water an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSEX. ValuEngine downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $990.00 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. Research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

