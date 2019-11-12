Analysts Anticipate Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s earnings. Northfield Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northfield Bancorp.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFBK. BidaskClub lowered Northfield Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 27,699 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $444,845.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,439.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John Wade Alexander sold 50,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $806,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,332 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 100,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,014. Northfield Bancorp has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $17.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $833.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

