Analysts Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,341. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 161,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

