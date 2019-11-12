AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $691,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 65.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 169,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 66,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 160,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 18,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,092,809.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,295.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $159,220.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

