Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $116,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 4,945 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $49,796.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,632.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. 67,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,828. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.58. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.97.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

