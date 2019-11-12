American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AOBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

NASDAQ:AOBC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 61,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.87. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.26.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOBC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

