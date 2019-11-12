Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Short Interest Down 19.0% in October

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,740,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 16,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,549,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,911,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.38 and a beta of 0.92. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

