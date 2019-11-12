Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the software’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.81.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,874. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $2,680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $3,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,555 shares of company stock worth $12,470,855. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,299 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

