Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. 862,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $52.67.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.63 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
