Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. 862,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $52.67.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.63 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

