Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith Sells 5,000 Shares

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $219,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,914.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard D. /Co/ Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 300 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $11,955.00.

Allied Motion Technologies stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. 40,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $429.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $52.20.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 4.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth $202,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth $203,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMOT shares. ValuEngine raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

