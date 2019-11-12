ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $521,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83. ALLETE Inc has a 52-week low of $72.42 and a 52-week high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.75 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.587 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. ValuEngine cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.