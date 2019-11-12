Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.03. 8,530,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,919,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $475.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.26. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.78.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

