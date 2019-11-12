Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.87.
Shares of APD stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.01. 1,108,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,191. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $149.64 and a 1 year high of $237.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,453,711,000 after acquiring an additional 411,472 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,494,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,340,000 after acquiring an additional 220,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
About Air Products & Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
