Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.87.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.01. 1,108,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,191. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $149.64 and a 1 year high of $237.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,453,711,000 after acquiring an additional 411,472 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,494,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,340,000 after acquiring an additional 220,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

