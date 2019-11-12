Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Products & Chemicals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

APD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.87.

Shares of APD opened at $235.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $149.64 and a 12-month high of $235.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.60.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $1,832,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 27.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $2,907,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

