AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Raised to $70.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on AerCap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

AER traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. AerCap has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $62.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

