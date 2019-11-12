Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE AVK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

In other Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd news, insider Michael A. Smart acquired 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $66,885.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $68,423.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,913 shares of company stock valued at $88,726.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

