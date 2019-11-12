ADT (NYSE:ADT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of ADT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,246. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 2.37. ADT has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

