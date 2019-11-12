Acorn Capital Investment Fund Ltd (ACQ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on November 29th

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Ltd (ASX:ACQ) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of ACQ opened at A$1.24 ($0.88) on Tuesday. Acorn Capital Investment Fund has a 12-month low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of A$1.37 ($0.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.12 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 million and a P/E ratio of -112.73.
About Acorn Capital Investment Fund
