Acorn Capital Investment Fund Ltd (ACQ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on November 29th

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Ltd (ASX:ACQ) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of ACQ opened at A$1.24 ($0.88) on Tuesday. Acorn Capital Investment Fund has a 12-month low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of A$1.37 ($0.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.12 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 million and a P/E ratio of -112.73.

Get Acorn Capital Investment Fund alerts:

About Acorn Capital Investment Fund

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.