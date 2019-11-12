Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACHC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $777.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.39 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, CEO Debra K. Osteen bought 20,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $462,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

