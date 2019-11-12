Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,108,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 43.78% of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $68,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCI. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

