$7.72 EPS Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post earnings per share of $7.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.80. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings of $6.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $22.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.66 to $22.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $25.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.94 to $25.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $697.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $708.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,211. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $500.74 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $694.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $734.69. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

