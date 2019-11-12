53,333 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Bought by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $110,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $946,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 325,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $12.28.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.81 million.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $213,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lawrence Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.