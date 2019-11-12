4,490 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Acquired by Ruggie Capital Group

Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 865.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $52.23. 2,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,401. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $53.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.