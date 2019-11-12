403 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Bought by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.91. 4,359,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,326,633. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.72. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $309.65.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

