3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM opened at $170.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.08 and a 200-day moving average of $168.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.