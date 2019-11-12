-$3.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.11). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($2.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($13.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.38) to ($12.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($14.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.37) to ($11.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $114.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Davidson sold 2,060 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $206,329.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,910 shares of company stock valued at $397,105. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 532.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $47,000.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

