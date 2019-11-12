111,900 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 138,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,634,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $137,045,000 after buying an additional 75,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.61. The company has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $10,707,543 in the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

