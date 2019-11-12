-$0.47 EPS Expected for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

DBVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oddo Bhf raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,000. The firm has a market cap of $696.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.