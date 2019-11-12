$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. Safehold had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $26.83.

NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.64. 247,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.38. Safehold has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $35.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $535,720.84. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 509,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,897,754. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

