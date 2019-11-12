$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

LMAT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,978. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $662.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $87,339.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,866.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 12,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $430,608.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,410 shares of company stock worth $3,660,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,741,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,719,000 after purchasing an additional 42,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 149,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 92.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 173,214 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 305,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,759 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

