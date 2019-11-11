Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $735,066.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $2,841,152. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.64. 688,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,332. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

