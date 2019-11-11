ZEON (ZEON) One Day Volume Tops $124,254.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. ZEON has a total market cap of $356,296.00 and $124,254.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00231152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.01515546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031542 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128048 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,820,353 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

