Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Buy

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ECPG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $45.00 price target on Encore Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. 260,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.25. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $355.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,001,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

