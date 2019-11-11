Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Hold

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sohu reported impressive third-quarter 2019 results. The year-over-year growth in both top and bottom lines was driven by improved performance of the company’s online game and search businesses, and cost-saving initiatives in Sohu Media and Sohu Video segments. Sohu’s investment in online videos is expected to yield results in the near term. Further, improved content availability on media portal platform, owing to partnerships with quality content providers, is a significant growth driver. This is expected to boost user engagement levels. Moreover, Sohu’s online game business is contributing well, owing to promotional activities. However, a decline in ad spending due to overall softness in macroeconomic conditions is a concern. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SOHU. ValuEngine raised Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,509. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $443.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $482.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 245.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 21,794.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 40.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

