Zacks: Brokerages Expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA set a $26.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.65. 66,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,253. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 121,052 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.