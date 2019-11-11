Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will announce $24.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.30 million and the highest is $24.40 million. Capstone Turbine posted sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year sales of $93.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.10 million to $95.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $113.70 million, with estimates ranging from $109.50 million to $117.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.59%. The business had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPST shares. ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group set a $0.50 target price on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Capstone Turbine stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,433. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 818,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,174,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

