Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce $27.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.45 million. Iteris reported sales of $23.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $113.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $113.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $130.80 million, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $132.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Iteris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

ITI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. 2,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,189. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $225.12 million, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 5.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 15.9% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,618,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 221,786 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Emancipation Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

