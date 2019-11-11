Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUY. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $3.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.17.

NYSE:AUY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,820,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,449,829. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 225,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 636,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

