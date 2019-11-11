XMax Price Reaches $0.0019 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One XMax token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, HADAX, FCoin and Graviex. In the last week, XMax has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $33.74 million and approximately $219.66 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $654.27 or 0.07444661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000133 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015493 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMX is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,910,602,890 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DDEX, Hotbit, ABCC, CryptoBridge, HADAX, Graviex, FCoin and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

